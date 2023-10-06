NDOT hiring winter maintenance crews as winter nears

A Nevada Department of Transportation snowplow
A Nevada Department of Transportation snowplow(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be hiring temporary winter maintenance crews ahead of the start of the winter season.

Workers will be tasked with snow plowing and anti-icing operations along with other duties as assigned by NDOT.

Applications for positions in Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Silver Springs, Fernley, Fallon, Hawthorne, Las Vegas and other cities are now being accepted. The majority of positions being offered will require the operation of various types of heavy equipment.

Resumes can be submitted to humanresources@dot.nv.gov. Make sure you note the area and position you are interested in.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a stabbing on Aitken Street near Locust Street. Inset: Joseph Weber.
Suspect in stabbing of three in Reno now charged with attempted murder
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover

Latest News

Caltrans Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caltrans)
Lane closures and delays on I-80 in Placer and Nevada counties
The Keystone Avenue Bridge
Road work to close Keystone Avenue Bridge
Traffic Light
Travel delays near Lake Tahoe expected for NDOT work
U.S. 50 on Tahoe's east shore
NDOT invites public to comment on U.S. 50 improvements