NDOT hiring winter maintenance crews as winter nears

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be hiring temporary winter maintenance crews ahead of the start of the winter season.

Workers will be tasked with snow plowing and anti-icing operations along with other duties as assigned by NDOT.

Applications for positions in Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Silver Springs, Fernley, Fallon, Hawthorne, Las Vegas and other cities are now being accepted. The majority of positions being offered will require the operation of various types of heavy equipment.

Resumes can be submitted to humanresources@dot.nv.gov. Make sure you note the area and position you are interested in.

