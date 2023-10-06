The Great Italian Festival: Grape stomping event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Italian Festival returns to The ROW in downtown Reno for the 41st annual celebration. The community is invited to eat, drink, and enjoy non-stop entertainment while experiencing the Italian culture.

Megan Flynn, the public relations manager for The ROW, joined Good Morning Reno this morning to compete and tell us what what to expect this weekend.

The fun-filled weekend will feature homemade Italian food, a wine walk, non-stop live entertainment, artisan shopping, cooking competitions, a grape stomping competition and other fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. The free event will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

New to this year’s festival is the Wine Walk. Wine Walk attendees will have the opportunity to sample a dozen different types of wines representing various regions of Italy paired perfectly with a small hors d’oeuvre. The Wine Walk will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Locomotion Plaza. Guests will also experience interactive zones within the Wine Walk area offering various hangout zones and lawn games. Wine walk participants will receive a commemorative 2oz tasting glass. Wristbands for the Wine Walk begin at $25 per person and are available for purchase online. Participants must be 21+ and will have to show a valid ID to receive their Wine Walk wristband.

Cuisine can be paired with refreshing beverages such as bellinis, limoncello, espresso martinis, strawberry basil margaritas, vodka berry lemonade, seltzer, ice-cold beer and other non-alcoholic options.

Guests can purchase pasta muffin tins for sauce tasting for $5 at the pasta booth in front of the Silver Legacy on 4th Street starting at 12:30 p.m. daily. Grape stomping is fun, free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A kid’s play zone directly across from Circus Circus on Fifth Street offers corn hole games, a big slide and face painting.

