Ernie Howren becomes third head coach in state history to reach 200 career wins

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday night was a memorable one at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School.

The school’s head football coach, Ernie Howren, recorded his 200th career win when the Miners beat the Reed Raiders 45-0.

That victory makes Howren the third head coach all-time in state history to reach the mark.

Joe Sellers, who coached at Wooster and Bishop Manogue, has 250 career wins. Former McQueen head man Ken Dalton has 228.

