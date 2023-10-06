Emotional toll of breast cancer

Susan G. Komen Foundation!
By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Breast cancer is disease that not only affects individuals physically, but also mentally, especially their family members.

“My mom passed away from breast cancer in 2020 but she was really positive and had a really good support system. And she was actually diagnosed at first with stage 4 cancer and was told she had 6 months to live, she had great cancer specialists, oncology, and she lived for 8 years,” says Jillian Morris whose mother had breast cancer.

The emotional toll of watching a family member fight against a scary diagnosis, especially as a child was confusing, says Morris.

“When she was first diagnosed, I was in first grade and so it was a bit confusing, she couldn’t really take care of us because she was sick from the chemo, we had a really amazing community that helped her through, you know, cooked us dinner.”

Anita Noble, local business owner and host of the Starla’s Show for a Cure event, says that one of the most important things is the community coming together to show support for one another:

“Empathy is something that I hope all humans have and so when someone is going through a hard time it’s very difficult not to feel empathy, and to want to help. Often, people don’t know how to help. "

The event is at Peavine Taphouse on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m and proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation!

