Douglas County school board terminates superintendent

Douglas County School District logo(Douglas County School District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County School District Board of Trustees agreed Friday to terminate the contract of Superintendent Keith Lewis, a 28-year veteran of the district.

The school board will pay out the contract of Lewis, who was named superintendent in 2020. Last year, his salary was put at $175,000 a year.

Friction between Lewis and the school board developed earlier in the year when the school board began exploring a policy on transgender students.

That seemed to be the core issue that led the board to replace its legal counsel, that specialized in education law, with former gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert. Lewis opposed the move.

Asked for comment, Lewis issued this statement on Wednesday:

“The District and Mr. Lewis have agreed that it is in the best interests of all parties that the District will exercise its contractual right to terminate Mr. Lewis’ Employment Agreement without cause, and in accordance with the provisions of his employment contract.”

