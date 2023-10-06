Cancer Community Clubhouse hosts 2nd annual Dance4Hope breast cancer fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Oct. 21, the community is invited to support breast cancer research, prevention and raising awareness by joining the Cancer Community Clubhouse (CCC) for its 2nd annual Dance4Hope event.

Michelle Taylor, the program director for CCC, and Myra Marangi, host of Dance4Hope and a recent breast cancer survivor, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the details of the event and the impact they hope to have on cancer survivors in Nevada.

Dance along with local dance instructors and enjoy an inspiring afternoon of beautiful performances from wonderful local community of studio-trained dancers. Raffle prizes throughout the event.

Marangi, a recent breast cancer survivor, is a locally-trained dancer and AFAA Certified Group Fitness Instructor, Zumba, MixxedFIT & UJam Fitness Instructor, Grovey Effect certified, Club Pilates Reformer Pilates Trainee, and a WCSD Science Teacher of Record (LTS) at Traner Middle School.

Dance4Hope takes place Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Chalet Room on the 5th Floor. The suggest donation is $25; kids dance free! Registration opens at 1 p.m The show and dancing will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Parking is available in the parking garage.

All proceeds raised will benefit Cancer Community Clubhouse, a local cancer survivorship organization aimed at improving quality of life for local cancer survivors.

To learn more about Dance4Hope, click here. You can also follow CCC on Facebook and Instagram.

