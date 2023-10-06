Borrowers react to reinstatement of student loan payments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local Chiropractor Victoria McCoy says she is right where she needs to be.

She says she loves treating patients in her own business in her own office. But it took a while to get here. She has a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, she was a massage therapist for a while.

To get through it all she took out student loans. When COVID hit, and the loans stopped temporarily,

McCoy says she finally felt like an adult in the financial world.

“It was quite a relief,” says McCoy. “I was able to participate in the economy. I felt like I had some money to save in case of an emergency. I had money to contribute to my retirement. I was able to do something like buy a house, or replacement my car which was getting really old.”

McCoy says there was no deception.

She knew exactly what she signed up for to become a Chiropractor and will pay her student loans back no matter how long it takes.

She believes many students are like she is. But she also knows many professionals who have paid off their loans, but the interest persists.

She says something needs to be done.

“I don’t think it should be as much of a burden as it is,” says McCoy. “I think some reform needs to be taken place at the front end of things. Meaning, how much school is costing students these days.”

Up at UNR the student financial aid office says it’s getting calls daily from former students.

The office, while sympathetic, has to remind the callers they are former students. And recommends calling the handler of the loan.

“I just talked to a family yesterday about get in touch with the servicer tell them your situation,” says Paige Hurley, Senior Financial Aid Advisor at UNR. “They are the ones that know what is available to you. but definitely call them.”

Hurley says student indebtedness is going down at UNR with 57% of undergraduates leaving the school with no debt at all. If they do have debt on average, it stands at about $22,000 dollars.

President Biden’s blanket student loan forgiveness was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. The administration is now looking at debt forgiveness through three programs which already exist. Earlier this week President Biden announced 125,000 students could qualify for 9 billion dollars in debt relief.

Some of those students could have qualified for the debt relief but did not have access to it.

For information on student loans and servicers: studentaid.gov

