Big rig crash on I-80 causes traffic delays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big rig rollover crash on I-80 at Stateline created traffic delays for commuters.

It happened Friday afternoon near the Gold Ranch exit.

California Highway Patrol says the driver of the big rig was driving west when they veered off the road and into an embankment. The truck and trailer then rolled over and blocked all westbound lanes and at least one eastbound lane.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but no other vehicles were involved.

CHP says the lanes will reopen in approximately two hours.

