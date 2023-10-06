Atlantis Casino supports Paint Nevada Pink through series of October promotions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Atlantis Casino is taking the pledge to Paint Nevada Pink during October by offering guests special promotions to support Nevada Cancer Coalition. Paint Nevada Pink is a statewide campaign that was created by Nevada Cancer Coalition to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening.

Joel Villanueva, communications manager, stopped by Morning Break to share the ways in which guests and patrons of the casino can join the cause. Throughout the month of October, Atlantis will be offering the following month-long promotions to raise money for Nevada Cancer Coalition:

Toucan Charlie’s Buffet & Grille

Enjoy the award-winning buffet while supporting Nevada Cancer Coalition. Simply round up your change at the register and every penny will be donated to NCC.

Main Cage

Purchase a pink ribbon pin at the Main Cage for a $1 or more donation to Nevada Cancer Coalition.

The Shoppes at Atlantis

20% of all ProCure item sales will be donated to Nevada Cancer Coalition.

Salon Atlantis

Pink Sugar PediCURE – 60 min | $85 - This luxurious pedicure includes a sweet soak, smoothing pink grapefruit sugar scrub, hydrating mask followed by a body butter soufflé foot massage. It’s finished off with the guest’s choice of pink polish. This luxurious pedicure detoxifies and is rich in antioxidants while drenching the skin in hydration. $10 from each treatment will be donated to Nevada Cancer Coalition.

Poker Room Daily Tournament

Wear a pink ribbon pin and receive 1,000 bonus chips in the daily tournament with a $20 buy-in. Pink ribbon pins are available in The Poker Room for a $1 or more donation to Nevada Cancer Coalition.

