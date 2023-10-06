30 Years of Hoop.Camp: Celebrating unity, inclusivity, and basketball for all

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In a milestone celebration, Hoop.Camp, the groundbreaking nonprofit organization, is marking three decades of spreading joy, inclusivity, and the love of basketball within the special needs community.

On October 7th, Hoop.Camp invites families and basketball enthusiasts to join them at the Boys and Girls Club on Foster Drive in Reno for an event that proves basketball knows no boundaries.

Founded in 1994, Hoop.Camp pioneered the ‘unified’ concept, where individuals of all abilities participate side by side. This approach has made Hoop.Camp a standout sports camp, offering an experience for children of diverse backgrounds and abilities.

Steve Garrity, Executive Director and founder of the nonprofit shared they prioritize fostering mental, physical, social, and emotional health and how this is more than playing basketball,

”We are fostering a community of unified adults and children who are confident, capable, and great team players. We do great things with great people for great people.”

Hoop.Camp caters to athletes of all ages. From developmental delays to limited budgets, Hoop.Camp ensures every child can play.

As a nonprofit organization, they provide the camp free of charge to those in need, all thanks to their dedicated volunteers.

You can join Hoop.Camp on October 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate 30 years of unity and sportsmanship. The event is also an opportunity to meet notable guests, including NBA players and the Nevada Men’s Basketball Team.

For more information and to register for this exceptional event, visit [hoop.camp]

