Why we need to get breast cancer screenings: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the American Cancer Society: Breast cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death from cancer among women. Only lung cancer kills more women each year.

The CDC says that in 2020, around 240,000 female breast cancer cases were reported among women, and over 40,000 women died of this cancer. The National Breast Cancer foundation says 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and this year, an estimated 42,170 women will die from breast cancer in the United States.

This is why health professionals are urging all women over 40 to get their annual mammogram screening.

Ellen Birrell, Director of Population Heath at the Northern Nevada Hopes says, “Early detection means treatment and reducing that, and also that’s where the screening is so important.”

Beyond an annual mammogram, Cancer Prevention Program manager at the Northern Nevada Cancer Coalition says, “General body awareness, is there any swelling that suddenly came up in the breast? Is it a different color. Is the nipple kind of looking a little different or in a different place? That body awareness is also just good for any cancer or chronic condition.”

Links for mammogram information and appointments:

Paint Nevada Pink | Nevada Cancer Coalition

Mammography – Nevada Health Centers

Breast Cancer Screening and Awareness | Nevada Moms (nvmoms.com)

