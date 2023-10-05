U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail fraud

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three weeks ago it was reported that a master key was stolen for mailboxes in the 89523 zip code.

Since then the National President of the Postal Police Officers has reached out and shared the alarming reason theft is going up.

“Get ready, they actually said that they don’t have a plan to address mail theft,” begins Frank Albergo.

Frank Albergo, goes on to say that for years, PPO’s like himself were conducting mail theft prevention and letter carrier protection in the field until the summer of 2020, when they were defunded. Postal Police Officers are a highly trained uniformed police force specializing in mail theft prevention, the protection of postal employees, and the postal infrastructure. The Inspection Service’s website describes postal police as an “elite police force,” and not postal inspectors.

“We are benched. We are confined to postal buildings. So we are protecting postal buildings instead of postal workers, or the mail during a postal crime wave,” Albergo says.

Since the 2020 benching’s there has been a 49% decrease in mail theft arrests, 43% less convictions, and an 821% increase of armed robberies of letter carriers. Albergo says criminals throughout the country target USPS blue collection boxes, unsecured residential mailboxes, and privately owned cluster box units at apartment complexes, or in planned neighborhoods, and in high-density commercial buildings.

In response to the rapid increase in check fraud, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), issued the “FinCEN Alert on Nationwide Surge in Mail Theft-Related Check Fraud Schemes Targeting the U.S. Mail.” The FinCEN Alert was issued to financial institutions asking them to “be vigilant in identifying and reporting mail theft-related check fraud “ due to the nationwide surge in check fraud schemes targeting the U.S. mail.” According to the alert, despite the declining use of checks throughout the country, criminals have increasingly targeted mail to commit check fraud since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s laughable that the U.S. Postal Service pays for a uniformed police force to protect the mail, and protect letter carriers, and will not use us. Just will not use us,” Albergo says.

In response, the Postal Police Officers Association filed a lawsuit for injunctive relief. Their complaint was ultimately dismissed, the Court ruling said in part:

“The Court concludes that USPS did not exceed its statutory authority by interpreting the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act to either require or permit USPS to restrict PPOs’ law-enforcement activities to contexts related to postal real estate. The agency’s reading of the statute is reasonable and therefore entitled to deference. The Court is also persuaded that it lacks jurisdiction to enter a temporary injunction pending arbitration. Accordingly, the Court will dismiss the Complaint and deny the Union’s request for preliminary relief.”

The PPOA also filed a national grievance. On February 21, 2023, a national level arbitrator sustained the Union’s grievance and restored the policing power of the Postal Police Force. The National Association of Postal Supervisors (NAPS) has implored Postmaster Louis DeJoy to restore Postal Police Officer patrol and field operations urging that, “We cannot allow these kinds of assaults upon carriers and other postal employees to continue” and that PPOs are “vital to the protection of the safety of thousands of postal employees and the safety of the mail.” So far, the Postal Service has ignored NAPS and all similar pleas.

“Bank accounts are being drained, letter carriers are having guns stuck in their face, letters are being stolen, and the inspection service goes on its merry way,” says Albergo.

In the midst of a mail theft explosion Albergo states that we have zero postal police officers here in Reno.

Lori Walker, the Reno woman who originally came forward about a master key being stolen for the cluster box in her neighborhood says that after six weeks, still, nothing has been done. Herself and her neighbors have have written letters to Nevada Senators: Jacky Rosin and Catherine Cortez Masto out of frustration.

Sadly, Albergo says that once the crime starts, it’s very hard to stop.

“I mean this is exactly what you’d expect to happen,” says Albergo.

