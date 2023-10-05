Sparks Police looking for man who tried to drive away with car as owner slept in the back

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:02 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man they say attempted to drive away with a car as its owner slept in the backseat.

Thursday morning at around 12:30, the Sparks Police Department, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to the 200 block of McCarran Blvd for a car accident.

Police learned the victim was asleep in the backseat of his car in a local parking lot when an unknown man entered the driver’s seat and tried to drive away. The suspect ultimately crashed the car and fled on foot prior to police arriving.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks Police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

