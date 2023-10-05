‘Socktober’ community donation drive to benefit Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The inaugural “Socktober” donation drive to benefit Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission has enlisted the help of several businesses around the area to be drop-off locations for new, unopened socks.

Marie Krueger, director of development at Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission, and Kristine Keck, the Truckee general manager at Truckee Tahoe Lumber Company, stopped by Morning Break to talk about why the needs for socks is so great within the low-income and homeless population.

New socks are actually one the most difficult items to obtain so the RSGM is hoping to ease that shortage throughout the month of October. Krueger explained that men’s winter crew or tube socks are most needed, but all types will be distributed at November and December events and at their thrift store. Annually about 15,000 pairs of socks are distributed by the non-profit, many filled with additional hygiene items.

The donation drive is truly a community effort that was started by Kristine Keck. Truckee Tahoe Lumber Company has donated $500.00 for the drive and their Sparks location (1550 Hymer Avenue) will have a “Sock Bin.” Eric Barton, co-owner of Full Belly Deli, helped spearhead the effort and will collect socks at two Reno locations (3064 Mill Street and 517 Forest Avenue). Great Basin Brewing Company is on board to accept donations at their Reno and Sparks locations (5525 South Virginia Street and 846 Victorian Avenue). A bin will be in the entry way of the Reno Elks Lodge (597 Kumle Ln., 89509). The Office Boss (3495 Lakeside Drive) is also collecting socks. And just recently, the TMCC Student Government Association joined the effort with a collection bin in the Welcome Center at Red Mountain-100 campus.

Businesses, organizations, or individuals interested in participating either as a collection site or with a donation can contact Kristine Keck at KristineK@ttlco.com or (530) 308-2794. You can also donate socks directly from Amazon and the socks will be sent to the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.