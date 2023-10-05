October is packed with events in MidTown Reno, including First Thursdays and Offbeat Music Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new month, a new reason to get out to MidTown Reno. Thursday, Oct. 5 First Thursdays is partnering with the Offbeat Music Festival to bring a variety of performances, activities, vendors and more for the whole family.

Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to talk about some of the big things happening in MidTown this month.

During Offbeat on Thursday, there will also be a live mural painting at Jade Dispensary. That art project will continue into the weekend where this Saturday, the district is hosting its first MidTown Market. This will take place every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. There will be booth space for makers, artists and more; live music; heavy foot traffic; and a complimentary movement class. To learn more, click here.

Then Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m., people are invited to another MidTown Clean Up event starting at 902 S. Virginia Street. This event is being hosted by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and Sol-Up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Review panel refers Schieve to Ethics Commission
The section of damaged guardrail on I-80
Crash on I-80 damages guardrails

Latest News

Rhiannan Baker, Lyon County Human Services
Community invited to ‘dine with the living dead’ during haunted dinner party in Yerington
Socktober Interview on Morning Break
‘Socktober’ community donation drive to benefit Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
Firebird Light Opera Interview
Firebird Light Opera kicks off new season with masquerade gala and fundraiser
President Biden (AP Foto/Evan Vucci)
Nevada getting $553 million for state infrastructure