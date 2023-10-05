October is packed with events in MidTown Reno, including First Thursdays and Offbeat Music Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new month, a new reason to get out to MidTown Reno. Thursday, Oct. 5 First Thursdays is partnering with the Offbeat Music Festival to bring a variety of performances, activities, vendors and more for the whole family.

Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to talk about some of the big things happening in MidTown this month.

During Offbeat on Thursday, there will also be a live mural painting at Jade Dispensary. That art project will continue into the weekend where this Saturday, the district is hosting its first MidTown Market. This will take place every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. There will be booth space for makers, artists and more; live music; heavy foot traffic; and a complimentary movement class. To learn more, click here.

Then Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m., people are invited to another MidTown Clean Up event starting at 902 S. Virginia Street. This event is being hosted by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and Sol-Up.

