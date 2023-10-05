Nevada State Board of Education approves new start times for high schools statewide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High school and charter school students will be given more time to sleep in by the start of the 2025 to 2026 school year. The Nevada State Board of Education approved the proposed new start times.

“This regulation is established by the Nevada State Board of Education to set guidelines and guardrails for high school start times in all school districts and charter schools within the state,” said the Board, in a proposal. “The regulation applies to all public high schools, including charter schools and districts with high schools that currently begin prior to 8:00 AM.”

The Board says they plan to make this transition gradually, after receiving pushback from Clark County officials. Originally the start times were going to be implemented in the 2024 school year, but the county expressed concerns about child safety and their school bus fleet. There are 73 high schools in Clark and all of them begin before 8:00 a.m.

Members of each district should be on the lookout for comprehensive community surveys. The Board wants to know how the new start times will impact families, extra-curricular activities and transportation. District officials will also receive a waiver that will address challenges with the new start time. “School districts and charter schools seeking a waiver must submit their application to the State Board of Education no later than November 15 of each school year for consideration for the upcoming school year,” the Board, added. The waivers must convey reasonable reasons to not comply with the latest regulation and each waiver will be reviewed case by case.”

