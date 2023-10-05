Nevada popularity growing across the nation

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two young entrepreneurs are riding the wave as people across the United States are warming up to the evolving scene across Nevada and the Greater Reno area.

Christian Webber and Collin Bernard are Bishop Manogue High School and University of Nevada Reno graduates. Their pride in Reno and Nevada is the foundation of their business known as Curly Wolf.

They market Silver State and Reno themed items including hoodies, shirts, and hats and they say people are buying from all 50 states.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for years and it’s just great to see your vision come to life,” said Bernard.

Their most popular item is the Eureka T shirt. “It says Reno Nevada on it and that does not stop anybody from buying it. People continuously give us feedback. We run out of the product pretty much every month or so,” said Bernard.

This shirt is an illustration of the evolution of Nevada and Reno and the fact they are becoming more attractive places to live and to work.

According to moveBudda data, for every 100 people moving out of the Silver State, 134 are interested in moving in, making Nevada the most popular state for movers compared to every state it borders.

People from California, Texas, and Florida are most interested in moving to Nevada.

The top destinations in order are Las Vegas, Sparks, Henderson, and Reno.

A major factor driving the growth in northern Nevada is the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada also known as EDAWN.

Bob Lewis is the founder and says since the early 1980′s EDAWN has helped attract about 50,000 jobs to our region, diversifying our economy, and growing the rate businesses seriously look at relocating to the area.

Webber and Bernard’s business model taps into the hunger for Nevada themed items, and this captured the attention of the White House in 2020, when then President Trump invited them to display their products.

The two are now marketing Silver State themed coffee, mugs, and a candle based on what Reno smells like in the fall.

“I think people have an attraction to the idea of the American West and the freedom that it has in it,” Weber said.

Now, they’re cashing in on the growing allure of our area to people across the nation.

The next venture the two are taking on is entertainment. They are launching this venture with a harvest Moon event Friday, October 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Abby’s Highway at 424 East 4th Street in Reno.

They are bringing in nine different bands from across the West and Nashville.

Click here to learn more about the event and to buy tickets. They are $35 each.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.