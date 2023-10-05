Nevada getting $553 million for state infrastructure

The money will be sent for the fiscal year 2024
President Biden (AP Foto/Evan Vucci)
President Biden (AP Foto/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Biden Administration is sending $553 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the state of Nevada for the construction of roads, bridges, and more.

The money will be sent for the fiscal year 2024 and also will go towards tunnels, carbon emission reduction, safety improvements, and workforce development.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America--strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country.”

The money that will be given to Nevada will be broken down as follows:

  • $262 million for the National Highway Performance Program, a program providing funding for road construction and maintenance projects
  • $128 million for a surface transportation block grant
  • $28 million for highway safety
  • $1.2 million for the railway crossings
  • $36 million for congestion mitigation and air quality
  • $4.5 million for metropolitan planning
  • $13 million for the highway freight
  • $11 million for a carbon reduction program
  • $12.9 million for the PROTECT Formula Program
  • $8 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
  • $45 million for bridges

