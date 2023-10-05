Firebird Light Opera kicks off new season with masquerade gala and fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for the Firebird Light Opera’s Grand Opening Gala Masquerade. Firebird Light Opera is Reno’s new light opera company which aims to present musical extravaganzas.

Board president, Steve Meyer, and board member Nikki Dzadek, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to their upcoming fundraiser. The masquerade gala takes place on two Sunday nights, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living (4685 Lakeside Drive, Reno) and Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at The Theatre (505 Keystone Avenue, Reno).

This will be a dynamic theatre revue of familiar opera masterpieces and Broadway showstoppers. Both events will have refreshments and libations, with a wine/beer cash bar on Oct. 29. There will be an extended intermission party which includes special fundraising events and song auctions. You can also dress up in your favorite masquerade attire if you choose.

Watch Carol House, David Deeter and Alyssa Caplan perform on Morning Break.

To learn more about Firebird Light Opera and purchase gala tickets, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

