Fire restrictions lifted for Lake Tahoe area; burning to begin Monday

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire restrictions in the Lake Tahoe area have been lifted, and open public burning has been slated to begin this Monday in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says the lifting of restrictions was due to the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions. As such, starting Monday, the ban on the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbecues for Incline Village and Crystal Bay will be lifted.

Outdoor burning will also be permitted starting that day as well.

Residents will be able to get permits for the open burning of pine needles, slash piles, construction warming fires, and recreational fire pits Monday-Friday free of charge. You can call 775-831-0351, ext. 8107 to schedule an inspection and get a permit.

Guidelines for open burning are as follows:

Permit is valid for open burning only at the address listed and only for materials authorized

Permit holder shall visit www.nltfpd.org prior to any burning activity to determine if it is an approved Burn Day

No open burning is permitted on No Burn Days as determined by the Fire District

Open burning starts at 6:00 a.m. and all piles must be extinguished by 3:00 p.m.

Provide a thirty-minute fire watch after extinguishing any fire

Have a charged garden hose and hand tools nearby

Keep pine needle and slash piles small and manageable

An adult must constantly attend fire

Clear a 25-foot radius noncombustible area around all fires

Keep fires away from any overhanging branches

Burning of household refuse, trash, cardboard, rubber products, tires, plastic, petroleum, construction debris, and other non-vegetative materials is prohibited

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.