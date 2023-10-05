Community invited to ‘dine with the living dead’ during haunted dinner party in Yerington

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join Lyon County Human Services for an evening of delicious food and a spooky good time at its bigger and better 2nd annual Haunted Dinner Party.

Rhiannon Baker, program analyst, stopped by Morning Break Thursday to remind the community to get their tickets quickly before this event sells out. The fundraiser benefits the Yerington Senior Center.

The haunted dinner party takes place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Jeanne Dini Cultural Center (120 N. California Street, Yerington). Following the dinner of prime rib, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, pumpkin soup and a desert, there will be a private screening of the 1968 classic film, Night of the Living Dead.

Tickets are $45 person and must be bought in advance. To purchase your ticket s please visit the Yerington Senior Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you need to arrange alternate days or times to pick up tickets, please email Rhiannon Baker at rbaker@lyon-county.org. Click here to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Review panel refers Schieve to Ethics Commission
The section of damaged guardrail on I-80
Crash on I-80 damages guardrails

Latest News

Jaime Chapman, Pineapple Pedicabs
October is packed with events in MidTown Reno, including First Thursdays and Offbeat Music Festival
Socktober Interview on Morning Break
‘Socktober’ community donation drive to benefit Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
Firebird Light Opera Interview
Firebird Light Opera kicks off new season with masquerade gala and fundraiser
President Biden (AP Foto/Evan Vucci)
Nevada getting $553 million for state infrastructure