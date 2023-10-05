Community invited to ‘dine with the living dead’ during haunted dinner party in Yerington

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join Lyon County Human Services for an evening of delicious food and a spooky good time at its bigger and better 2nd annual Haunted Dinner Party.

Rhiannon Baker, program analyst, stopped by Morning Break Thursday to remind the community to get their tickets quickly before this event sells out. The fundraiser benefits the Yerington Senior Center.

The haunted dinner party takes place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Jeanne Dini Cultural Center (120 N. California Street, Yerington). Following the dinner of prime rib, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, pumpkin soup and a desert, there will be a private screening of the 1968 classic film, Night of the Living Dead.

Tickets are $45 person and must be bought in advance. To purchase your ticket s please visit the Yerington Senior Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you need to arrange alternate days or times to pick up tickets, please email Rhiannon Baker at rbaker@lyon-county.org. Click here to learn more about the event.

