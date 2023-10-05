Clearing Cody: Son exonerated 30 years after being accused of killing his father

Photos of Cody and his father, Gus, taken around the time of the 1989 murder
By InvestigateTV Staff and Brooke Buford
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:41 AM PDT
(InvestigateTV/KALB) — Three decades after 11-year-old Cody VanAsselberg was accused of shooting and killing his father, August ‘Gus’ VanAsselberg, 36, of Elmer, Louisiana, he has been publicly cleared by the agency that first investigated the case.

Cold case detectives in Rapides Parish reopened the case in 2022. The renewed investigation revealed a dark family secret — and the true identity of the killer.

Read more here.

