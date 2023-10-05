City of Sparks buys land to build new fire station

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has closed escrow on property in northwest Sparks to build a new fire station.

The parcel of land, measured at 1.85 acres, is located in the Pioneer Meadows Business Park. The city says it decided that it would be placed there to serve new housing developments in the area.

“We are excited that we are one step closer to building Fire Station 6,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “The Spanish Springs area is seeing tremendous growth, and building our newest fire station in this area will ensure faster emergency response times for the safety of our residents.”

The city says it hopes to start the construction bid process later this year. Once it begins, Fire Station 6 will take around 18 months to build.

