Carson City offering free CPR training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Community Emergency Response Team is offering a free training course on controlling life-threatening bleeding and CPR training.

Until Help Arrives is a FEMA program that trains people on basic actions that can be taken during a life-threatening emergency to save a life until emergency professionals can arrive.

The course will be held on Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 777 South Stewart Street in Carson City.

To register, email CERT@carson.org.

