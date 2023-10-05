Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley

Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
Aggressive mosquito species thriving in Las Vegas Valley
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:51 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We have a mosquito problem in Las Vegas.

It’s a small mosquito that first turned up here in the valley in 2017.

The Aedes Aegypti, also known as the Yellow Fever Mosquito, is aggressive and has spread to 32 zip codes in the past six years.

What is different about this species is its choice of a food source.

It’s preferentially feeds on people and therefore what it does is entrenches itself,” according to Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor with the Southern Nevada Health District.

According to Raman, we could help control the mosquito by dumping any standing water around our homes.

“They are a very difficult to control if people aren’t doing their part to manage the situation in their own backyards,” he added.

His best advice any standing water is prime for the eggs to hatch…even in sources where the water has evaporated.

“Those eggs remain intact even though they dry out without water and the next time water comes to it, it rehydrates the eggs,” he said.

And it doesn’t take a whole lot of water for those eggs to hatch.

“A little area that can collect a quarter inch of water is all they need.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Review panel refers Schieve to Ethics Commission
The section of damaged guardrail on I-80
Crash on I-80 damages guardrails

Latest News

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District emblem
Fire restrictions lifted for Lake Tahoe area; burning to begin Monday
CPR is given to a test dummy
Carson City offering free CPR training
Sparks Police looking for man who tried to drive away with car as owner slept in the back
NSBE approves 8:00 AM start time for all High Schools.
Nevada State Board of Education approves new start times for high schools statewide