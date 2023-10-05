2 men arrested on armed robbery charges in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Sparks on Sunday.

On Oct. 1 at around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of Larkin Circle and the Truckee River Bike Path for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that had just happened.

The victims told police they were robbed by two men who held them at gunpoint, fired a shot into the air, and stole their car.

Sparks detectives were able to identify the two suspects as Edward Goodwin Jr. and Joseph Price. Both were located and arrested the next day on Oct. 2.

Goodwin has been charged with robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon-firearm, discharging a firearm in a prohibited area, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Price has been charged with robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.