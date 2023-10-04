WCSO looking to identify car burglary suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a pair of car burglaries.

On Sept. 24, a home surveillance system captured a person in a red beanie hat with a white and black backpack open the unlocked door of a car in the Hidden Valley area. The video then shows the person taking credit cards and cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, another home surveillance system captured what police believe to be the same person opening the door of an unlocked car in the Mogul area, also taking credit cards and cash in the process.

Both burglaries occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 775-785-9276 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to case numbers WC23-5033 for the Hidden Valley incident and WC23-5045 for the Mogul incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have seen an increase in burglaries targeting unlocked cars recently, and encourage residents to lock their doors and windows, and to remove valuables from their cars.

