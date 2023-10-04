United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada to host second Concert in the Parking Lot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out, if you dare, to the second Concert in the Parking Lot event, a fundraiser for United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada.

Chief executive officer, Jill Hemenway, Michael Prescott, a client of UCP, and his mother, Cindy Prescott, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to not only talk about how fun this event will be, but also how it benefits people right here in the community.

The Halloween-themed block party takes place in the UCP Thrift Store parking lot (2350 Oddie Boulevard, Reno) Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be live music, food, vendors, shopping, raffles and more. And the best part is, it’s free!

Donations will be accepted to support the United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada. UCP is a local Northern Nevada non-profit providing hands on support for people with disabilities to learn vocational and life skills.

To learn more about the services offered at UCP, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

