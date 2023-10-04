Seniors in Service hosts annual Pirates, Pins and Pints bowl-a-thon fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab whatever scallywags you call your friends and sign up for the annual Pirates, Pins and Pints bowl-a-thon fundraiser. Have a whale of a time and support a great organization in the process.

Michelle Rector, the executive director of Seniors in Service, and Sheri Brown, the foster grandparent program coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to this event. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Wild Island Coconut Bowl in Sparks from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The cost is $35 per person; $25 for youth 14 and under; and $180 for a team of six. The ticket price includes two games of bowling, shoe rental and a $10 Wild Island gift card. You can create a fun team name and come dressed in your best pirate attire for the costume contest. There will also be a raffle and silent auction. Click here to register.

Proceeds benefit the foster grandparents and senior companion programs at Seniors in Service, a local non-profit that helps seniors find volunteer opportunities to enrich Northern Nevada communities. You can also learn more by following them on Facebook.

