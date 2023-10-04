Reno’s Offbeat Music Festival to feature more than 40 performances around MidTown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Offbeat Music Festival returns to The Biggest Little City this week with more than 40 performances from the best nationally-recognized artists, regional rock stars & local musicians.

Devon Blunden, one of many year-round volunteers; and Radium Sulprizio, event contributor, sponsor and owner of Pinon Bottle, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to invite the community out to as many shows as they can in the next three days.

Offbeat Music Festival takes over several venues throughout MidTown Reno Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 5-7. The festival is the brainchild of local music lovers and a labor of love put on by volunteers with a passion for bringing amazing music to this community in an approachable way that supports local businesses and showcases the talented artists, makers, and of course performers — including many that call Reno home.

This year the event is expanding to include a large, outdoor main stage on the corner of Cheney & S. Virginia, right in the heart of Midtown. This is where festival headliners Shannon & the Clams, Night Beats, Thumpasaurus, Tropa Magica, Orchestra Gold and beloved local band, Subtle Lovers, will be performing. Both the main stage and the Holland Project takeover at the Pioneer Underground on Friday, Oct. 6 are all-ages.

The Offbeat Village will be on Cheney St. between S. Virginia and Center right next to the main stage and will feature food trucks, a beer garden, festival merch and a Wandering Wyld pop-up market featuring art and wares from local creatives and artisans.

For a full list of musical guests, show times and locations, click here. You can also follow the Offbeat Music Festival on Facebook and Instagram.

