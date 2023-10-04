Reno police celebrate “National Night Out”

National Night Out
National Night Out(None)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:46 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno community is bonding with law enforcement at “National Night Out,” where law enforcement agencies across the country are hosting crime and drug prevention events.

Community members in Reno came together to get to know their law enforcers, and promote safer neighborhoods. The goal is to see officers off duty and show kids and families the importance of building trust with our first responders.

“Not only in time of crisis or need, but really it’s at any point in time,” Police Chief Kathryn Nance said about how the event humanizes her force.

Building relationships with the community, Nance says, is what its all about.

“It’s a really good experience to see little kids that come up and say things like, “Oh, you’re a lady policeman? I could be a policeman too when I grow up,” adds Nance.

The day was established in 1984 when cities across the country block off streets for residents to attend safe and fun parties. National Night Out promotes police and community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie.

“I love my community so when there is a tense situation, it’s nice to be able to be there in those tense times showing them it’s the same person showing up there,” said Hunter Mercurio, the Recruitment Officer for RPD.

The family friendly event, hosted at Miguel Ribera Park, provided lots of opportunities to get to know those who are serving our community. Officers were able to show off their cop cars, motorcycles, and even play games with many of the kids. The kids would tell you the best part is interacting with Winter, the RPD facility dog, who just recently learned how to play tik tac toe.

By bringing police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, it makes it so families who want to get know their officers, can. Families like the Ecklers. Tasha Eckler says she brought her two kids to the event because they love to look at the fire trucks on site.

“When we walked in here the cops were actually playing football with one of the kids so its awesome to see that interaction,” Eckler said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released

Latest News

Faith and Blue Soccer Match
Nevada cannabis industry may gain better access to banking industry
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Cash transaction at Sol Cannabis
Nevada cannabis industry may gain better access to banking industry
RPD looking for missing man