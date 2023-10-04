Reno police celebrate “National Night Out”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno community is bonding with law enforcement at “National Night Out,” where law enforcement agencies across the country are hosting crime and drug prevention events.

Community members in Reno came together to get to know their law enforcers, and promote safer neighborhoods. The goal is to see officers off duty and show kids and families the importance of building trust with our first responders.

“Not only in time of crisis or need, but really it’s at any point in time,” Police Chief Kathryn Nance said about how the event humanizes her force.

Building relationships with the community, Nance says, is what its all about.

“It’s a really good experience to see little kids that come up and say things like, “Oh, you’re a lady policeman? I could be a policeman too when I grow up,” adds Nance.

The day was established in 1984 when cities across the country block off streets for residents to attend safe and fun parties. National Night Out promotes police and community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie.

“I love my community so when there is a tense situation, it’s nice to be able to be there in those tense times showing them it’s the same person showing up there,” said Hunter Mercurio, the Recruitment Officer for RPD.

The family friendly event, hosted at Miguel Ribera Park, provided lots of opportunities to get to know those who are serving our community. Officers were able to show off their cop cars, motorcycles, and even play games with many of the kids. The kids would tell you the best part is interacting with Winter, the RPD facility dog, who just recently learned how to play tik tac toe.

By bringing police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, it makes it so families who want to get know their officers, can. Families like the Ecklers. Tasha Eckler says she brought her two kids to the event because they love to look at the fire trucks on site.

“When we walked in here the cops were actually playing football with one of the kids so its awesome to see that interaction,” Eckler said.

