Police standoff between Second and Aitken closes surrounding streets

The Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office...
The Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are all on scene of the standoff(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A standoff between a suspect and local police has closed area roads in Reno.

The suspect is currently located in a house on Locust between Second and Kuenzli.

The Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are all currently on scene.

It is currently unknown how the standoff began or what the suspect is wanted for.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as soon as information is available.

