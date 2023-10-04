New Panera Bread location coming to Reno

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Panera Bread will be opening a new location in the Reno area in the coming months, the company announced Wednesday.

It will be located on 6401 South Virginia Street and will open in late October.

They will be looking to hire more than 50 people. You can apply here.

It will be open Monday-Saturday, 6:00 a.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The new location will come in addition to the Panera Bread located on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

