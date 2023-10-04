The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:06 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released

Latest News

National Night Out
Reno police celebrate “National Night Out”
Faith and Blue Soccer Match
Nevada cannabis industry may gain better access to banking industry
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Cash transaction at Sol Cannabis
Nevada cannabis industry may gain better access to banking industry