Elko police looking for man suspected of stealing jewlery

They say the suspect appeared to be acting alone
Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside the jewelry store.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside the jewelry store.(The Elko Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Police Department is currently looking for a man they say stole jewelry Monday night.

They say that on Oct. 2, at around 11:30 p.m., a man broke into Blohm’s Jewlery and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry, as well as other merchandise.

He was able to get access to the store by breaking a window off of 5th Street and crawling through broken glass.

Police say the suspect appeared to be acting alone.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7300.

