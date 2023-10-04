Construction begins on new South Lake Tahoe housing

Residents are expected to be able to move in in September 2024
Sugar Pine Village
Sugar Pine Village(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Construction on a new affordable housing unit in South Lake Tahoe is underway.

Sugar Pine Village will be comprised of 128 units, with studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offered.

The modules will be built in Vallejo, California, and transported to Reno, and then on to Carson City after being built starting next spring.

Residents are expected to be able to move in in September 2024 while construction is underway for the second phase. When finished, the project will be comprised of 248 units that will house around 800 people.

“We are excited to see the progression with the first phase of Sugar Pine Village and the use of modular units to help expedite the construction process. This innovative process allows income eligible residents into affordable housing at a faster rate which is crucial for our community”, stated Mayor Cristi Creegan.

No information on what rent would be at these locations was provided.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified

Latest News

Nevada National Guard logo.
Nevada National Guard reports strong enlistment amid national recruiting shortage
Assemblyman Gregory Koenig
Fallon Assemblyman Gregory Koenig announces re-election bid
City of Reno offering grants for underserved communities
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
New Panera Bread location coming to Reno