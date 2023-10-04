Construction begins on new South Lake Tahoe housing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Construction on a new affordable housing unit in South Lake Tahoe is underway.

Sugar Pine Village will be comprised of 128 units, with studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offered.

The modules will be built in Vallejo, California, and transported to Reno, and then on to Carson City after being built starting next spring.

Residents are expected to be able to move in in September 2024 while construction is underway for the second phase. When finished, the project will be comprised of 248 units that will house around 800 people.

“We are excited to see the progression with the first phase of Sugar Pine Village and the use of modular units to help expedite the construction process. This innovative process allows income eligible residents into affordable housing at a faster rate which is crucial for our community”, stated Mayor Cristi Creegan.

No information on what rent would be at these locations was provided.

