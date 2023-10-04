The Club at Rancharrah to host a public open house for the community to enjoy

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Club at Rancharrah is hosting a public open house event for the community Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Robert Cuillard, general manager and COO, along with Jessica Pauletto, assistant GM and membership director, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community inside the facility.

Those who attend will be able to do the following:

  • Tours of The Clubhouse
  • Check out an Event Vendor Fair
  • Get information on Real Estate News & Opportunities
  • Complimentary Bites & Beverages
  • Book Dining Reservations
  • Meet & Greet with Department Heads
  • Experience Entertainment & Camaraderie

While the event is free, guests are asked to register in advance so the venue can get an estimate as to how many people are coming. Click here to reserve your spot.

You can learn more about all the amenities Rancharrah has to offer online and by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in Lemmon Valley truck rollover
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified

Latest News

UCP Concert in the Parking Lot
United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada to host second Concert in the Parking Lot
UCP Concert in the Parking Lot
UCP hosting October Concert in the Parking Lot
The Club at Rancharrah Open House
The Club at Rancharrah hosts public open house
Reno police celebrate “National Night Out”
Reno police celebrate “National Night Out”