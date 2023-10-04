The Club at Rancharrah to host a public open house for the community to enjoy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Club at Rancharrah is hosting a public open house event for the community Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Robert Cuillard, general manager and COO, along with Jessica Pauletto, assistant GM and membership director, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community inside the facility.

Those who attend will be able to do the following:

Tours of The Clubhouse

Check out an Event Vendor Fair

Get information on Real Estate News & Opportunities

Complimentary Bites & Beverages

Book Dining Reservations

Meet & Greet with Department Heads

Experience Entertainment & Camaraderie

While the event is free, guests are asked to register in advance so the venue can get an estimate as to how many people are coming. Click here to reserve your spot.

You can learn more about all the amenities Rancharrah has to offer online and by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

