City of Reno offering grants for underserved communities

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Arts and Culture Commission will be offering grants in support of funding for arts, culture, and heritage organizations reaching underserved communities.

Applicants that “have historically faced social, financial, and/or geographic barriers,” according to the city, can apply for grants up to $4,000.

They hope the Equity Expansion Grant will provide more funding dedicated to expanding the reach of arts and culture. It will prioritize projects that are, by and for those of American Indian, Alaska Native, Arab and Middle Eastern, Asian and Pacific Islander, Black and African American, Hispanic and Latino backgrounds, as well as LGBTQIA+ people, those with disabilities, youth, seniors, and accessed challenged communities.

“We are excited to launch this new program to extend the reach of our grant by being more inclusive and accessible,” said Megan Berner, Arts and Culture Manager. “The City of Reno and the RACC are working to support a more diverse constituency through these grants.”

Applications for the grant will be due three times a year. The first deadline will be on Nov. 30 at 11:00 p.m. for programs taking place between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2024.

The programming must be free and accessible to the public in order to qualify for the grant. It must also support and benefit underserved communities.

