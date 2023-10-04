Banned Books Week at Washoe County Libraries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week only at the Northwest Library in Reno a new display of books that may be familiar. ‘The Hobbit”, “Catcher in the Rye,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”

No, this exhibit isn’t of classics, or bestsellers. Instead, these books at one time or another were challenged or outright banned. The presentation is called, “Banned Books Week.”

It all started in 1982.

“It started because The American Library Association wanted to bring attention to some of the book challenges and attempts to ban titles nationwide,” says Jamie Hemingway with Washoe County Libraries. “They really wanted people to know what was happening. And to get the word out.”

Hemingway says these days it’s crucial to get the word out as another wave, a concerted effort to challenge books or ban them outright is underway.

Northwest Reno Library staff has done its research on books which some find objectionable. Turn the laminated book covers over and discover why some people challenged them. Violence, encouraging disobedience, dealing with a menstrual cycle, racism and offensive language are just a partial list.

TMCC Political Science Professor Fred Lokken says in 2023 gay, transgender, and other topics dealing with sexuality seem to be the hot button.

“But here I think people are rattled by it,” says Lokken. “I think if anything it is a call to arms for those who want to protect free speech and protect the ability for us to make our own decisions; on what we read or ultimately what we watch. This is what our constitution is all about. This is what the first amendment is all about, this is what our citizenry is all about. Making our own decisions.”

Hemingway says instead of going through the proper channels to challenge a book at the library, and there are channels, many are simply hiding the book they find offensive in the library. Others are taking it home and marking it up with racist words or symbols and bring it back to the library.

In nine years, she says there have been only two books challenged properly through the library system.

Here at the Northwest Library patrons can have their mug shot taken with the banned book of their choice.

Back in July the Washoe County Commission directed the Washoe County Audit Committee to investigate the county library system. They will be reviewing the book buying policy as well as audit events which take place at the various county libraries.

The report should be presented to the commission and results available to the public by the end of the year.

