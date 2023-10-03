Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation to host annual Fall Plantemonium

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s annual Fall Plantemonium event returns this weekend. The event is an opportunity for volunteers to help reintroduce native plants to the Rosewood Nature Study Area.

Communications manager, Matthew DeBray, stopped by Morning Break to encourage volunteers to sign up for this fall planting event. It will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Rosewood Nature Study Area (6800 Pembroke Drive, Reno).

The annual fall Plantemonium event is one way community members can help with the restoration process. Participants will be planting native upland and riparian species throughout the property to help restore the natural ecosystem and reduce invasive species growth. Registration for the event is required and can be found online.

The Rosewood Nature Study Area opened in the summer of 2021 at the site of the decommissioned Rosewood Lakes Golf Course. The site is still being actively restored to a functional wetland and community open space. Since restoration began, staff, AmeriCorps members and volunteers have planted over 1,500 native plants and created a large garden specifically designed to attract pollinators.

