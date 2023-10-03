Tiny Toes Foundation hosts Footprints of Hope fundraiser for medically complex children in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiny Toes Foundation is a local nonprofit charity dedicated to supporting families with children diagnosed with complex medical conditions in Northern Nevada and northeastern rural California communities. Now they’re getting ready for their upcoming fundraiser, Footprints of Hope.

Board directors, Pam Keller and Barbara Williams, stopped by Morning Break to share what their organization is all about and invite the community to its special event.

The statistical number of children with medical complexity is surprisingly higher than one would realize. These diagnoses include a vast array of conditions, present at birth or developing later, that impact multiple organ systems and pose life-threatening risks. Tiny Toes currently receives an average of three such referrals a month; their data shows the linear trend of referrals is increasing. Prolonged hospital stays, often in specialized tertiary facilities away from the Reno-Sparks area, are common for these children. In fact, 48% of the children of the referred families have required care at specialty hospitals out of the area.

Tiny Toes’ mission is to offer emergent flexible financial assistance to these families, helping with immediate needs like living expenses and medical travel costs. By alleviating some immediate financial burden, Tiny Toes’ goal is to give families time to cope with their crisis, assess their needs, and plan their next steps. While formal resources exist, navigating the maze of programs and applications is time-consuming and can take months to years to process.

The fundraiser to help make this mission possible is called Footprints of Hope. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort and Spa’s Paradise Ballroom. There will be dinner, drinks, a raffle and auction. All proceeds go to local families of medially complex children. Click here to purchase your tickets.

You can learn more about the resource Tiny Toes Foundation offers online and by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

