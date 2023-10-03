SPCA of Northern Nevada takes part in “Empty the Shelters”

Adopt a cat or dog for $20
By Nick Doyle
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:12 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The overpopulation of animal shelters is an ongoing crisis across the country. To combat the rise in overcrowded shelters, the BISSELL Pet Foundation has launched the annual “Empty the Shelter” event, a nationwide campaign to make adoption affordable. From Oct. 1 - 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $50 or less at more than 345 shelters in 42 states.

Locally, the SPCA of Northern Nevada is taking action and inviting the community to take part. For the first time, the SPCA of NN will join in on the “Empty the Shelters” event. The local adoption center does not euthanize, so to prevent it, they are offering affordable adoption prices.

“All adult senior dogs and cats will be $20, so it’s an incredible deal,” said Sydney Denham, SPCA’s communication coordinator. “Just one dollar can save the life of a pet in need. So if you think of it that way it is really worth it and a great time to act.”

You can adopt for a low fee until October 15. The SPCA is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends. Visit the SPCA website for more information.

