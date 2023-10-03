RPD looking for missing man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Fred Evans was last seen in the downtown Reno area on Sept. 27, and is possibly in need of medical attention. Evans has a medical condition requiring daily medication, but it is unknown whether he has been taking it.

Should he be found, you are asked to contact RPD to check his welfare.

Evans is described as being five-foot-seven with a medium build with a black and gray beard. He is further described as having limited or slow mobility or walking.

A photo of Evans is below:

Fred Evans (The Reno Police Department)

