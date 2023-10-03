Officials working on plans to protect Lyon County from wildfires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Forestry is working with the four Fire Protection Districts of Lyon County to come up with a wildfire protection plan for Lyon County.

They plan to bring together local residents and organizations, communities and municipalities, state and federal resource management agencies, and conservation districts to develop their plan. The coordination efforts involve the North Lyon, Central Lyon, Mason Valley, and Smith Valley Fire Protection Districts.

The protection plan aims to identify wildfire hazards and priority mitigation actions to reduce wildfire risks.

As part of this, the plans may call for hazardous fuel reduction, public education and outreach programs, and fire protection measures. It will also allow fire protection districts, communities and local governments to be more eligible for grants to reduce overall risk and harm from wildfires.

Members of the public are invited to participate in workshops to participate in the development of the plan. The two-hour workshops will take place at these times and locations:

Smith Valley Fire Protection District. From 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 10 located at 1 Hardie Lane, Smith, NV.

Mason Valley Fire Protection District. From 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 11 located at 118 South Main Street, Yerington, NV.

North Valley Fire Protection District. From 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 23 located at 195 East Main Street, Fernley, NV.

Central Lyon Fire Protection District. From 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 25 located at 246 Dayton Valley Road, Suite 105, Dayton, NV. Wildfire hazards in the communities of Mound House, Dayton, Dayton Valley, Mark Twain, Stagecoach, Silver City, and Silver Springs will be discussed at this workshop.

A draft of the project and updates about it will be available here: www.rci-nv.com/lyonCWPP. Comments can be submitted until Nov. 16 and the project will be completed by the end of the year.

