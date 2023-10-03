More than 100 new laws take effect in Nevada

As of October 1st, 2023.
Nevada state legislature
Nevada state legislature
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 100 new laws have taken effect in Nevada as of October 1st following a busy legislative session in Carson City earlier this year.

Senate Bill 406 was passed to protect people who work election sites. Anyone who tries to intimidate or coerce any of them will now be charged with a category E felony. The bill also makes it illegal to give out any personal information of election workers with intent to harm them.

Animal cruelty is the focus of SB 269, which makes it illegal to restrain a dog for more than 10 hours during a 24-hour period. It also makes changes to laws involving dogs in boarding facilities.

In recent years, catalytic converter thefts have spiked because of the value of the minerals inside of them. SB 243 creates strict record keeping requirements for sales of the devices and helps create a system to track sales to scrap metal processors.

SB 35 calls for stricter punishments for possession and trafficking of fentanyl meant to prevent the increased number of deaths caused by the drug. New thresholds are being put into place regarding the amount of fentanyl you can be in possession of to be convicted of trafficking or high-level trafficking.

And AB 262 is one that is environmentally friendly, with its goal being to make all publicly-owned vehicles have zero tailpipe emissions by 2050.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released

Latest News

Sugar Pine Foundation credits wet winter for successful replanting projects
A headshot for Nevada Representative Mark Amodei. (Source: Congressman Amodei's Office)
Nevada’s Amodei votes against ousting McCarthy
Douglas County School District logo
Douglas County School Board weighs termination of Superintendent
Oct. 2 Special Edition
SSS Spring Mtn