KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy beef and polenta with homemade corn salsa

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’ve got leftovers and don’t know what to do with them, or you want to make this recipe from scratch, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shares an easy way to make a delicious spicy beef and polenta with homemade corn salsa.

Tuesday’s special guest on Morning Break is Dani Doehring, the executive director at Step 1 Reno, to talk about the organization’s Gift of Hope Golf Challenge on Friday, Oct. 6. Registration and more information can be found here.

Ingredients:

  • Seasoned ground beef
  • Polenta (already made)
  • Boursin cheese
  • Jalapeño
  • Sharp cheddar
  • Black beans (pureed with seasoning of your choice)
  • Roasted corn (cut off cob)
  • red onion (diced)
  • tomato (diced)
  • cumin
  • garlic (minced)
  • Mama Ray’s seasoning
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  • Heat polenta up until hot.
  • Add in cheeses; then set aside.
  • Heat up black beans; set aside.
  • Heat up ground beef and add jalapeños.
  • Mix together roasted corn, red onion, tomato, cumin, garlic, Mama Ray’s, salt and pepper in bowl for the salsa.
  • Spread polenta on plate, add black beans then beef and top with salsa.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released

Latest News

Tiny Toes Foundation Fundraiser
Tiny Toes Foundation hosts Footprints of Hope fundraiser for medically complex children in Northern Nevada
TMPF's Fall Plantemonium
Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation to host annual Fall Plantemonium
Brian Moss, VP of Business Development at GNF
Don’t forget to add these two Greater Nevada Field events to your October calendar
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Cortez Masto, Rosen announce millions for law enforcement, victim services