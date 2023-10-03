KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy beef and polenta with homemade corn salsa

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’ve got leftovers and don’t know what to do with them, or you want to make this recipe from scratch, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shares an easy way to make a delicious spicy beef and polenta with homemade corn salsa.

Ingredients:

Seasoned ground beef

Polenta (already made)

Boursin cheese

Jalapeño

Sharp cheddar

Black beans (pureed with seasoning of your choice)

Roasted corn (cut off cob)

red onion (diced)

tomato (diced)

cumin

garlic (minced)

Mama Ray’s seasoning

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Heat polenta up until hot.

Add in cheeses; then set aside.

Heat up black beans; set aside.

Heat up ground beef and add jalapeños.

Mix together roasted corn, red onion, tomato, cumin, garlic, Mama Ray’s, salt and pepper in bowl for the salsa.

Spread polenta on plate, add black beans then beef and top with salsa.

