Douglas County School Board weighs termination of Superintendent

Douglas County School District(Douglas County School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School Board will be meeting this Friday to discuss whether to approve the dismissal of Superintendent Keith Lewis.

The board will be meeting to discuss whether to approve the proposed mutual agreement between them and Lewis.

They will be weighing whether or not they should terminate, without cause, the employment agreement between the two.

