Don’t forget to add these two Greater Nevada Field events to your October calendar

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces 2023 season may have come to an end, but the fun isn’t stopping at the baseball stadium. There are two events in October that you don’t want to miss! Brian Moss, vice president of business development, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to Greater Nevada Field.

The first event takes place Thursday, Oct. 5. Join Teton Gravity Research (TGR) and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe for their winter kick-off celebration of the year, “Legend Has It.” For 28 years, TGR has been traveling the globe with the best athletes to the most incredible locations in order to uncover stories of ski lore and make the documentary. The screening takes place at 6 p.m. Standard tickets are sold out, but VIP passes for $21 are still available online.

Also, back by popular demand, the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show is returning to Greater Nevada Field bigger and brighter than ever before for two straight nights! Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14 at 8 p.m. there will be a costume contest, Cuervo and Kraken drink specials/sampling and the renown Bawdy Castes’ unique shadow acting on stage during the movie. Click here to purchase tickets.

You can learn more about the events happening at Greater Nevada Field during the Aces off-season by clicking here or by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

