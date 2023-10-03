Cortez Masto, Rosen announce millions for law enforcement, victim services

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are announcing more than $31 million in new funding for state law enforcement and victim services.

The federal funding will go towards Nevada police departments, courts, non-profit organizations and tribes.

“To keep Nevada families safe, we need to make sure our local law enforcement has the funding and support they need crack down on crime, hold perpetrators accountable, and support victims,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll always stand with our police and support their work to keep our communities safe.”

“Law enforcement officers are the heroes who keep Nevada safe, " said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to see this funding is coming to Nevada to keep hardworking families, small businesses, and communities safe. I will always work in a bipartisan way to support public safety and victim services programs.”

