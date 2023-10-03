Cortez Masto, Rosen announce millions for law enforcement, victim services

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.(Associated Press)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are announcing more than $31 million in new funding for state law enforcement and victim services.

The federal funding will go towards Nevada police departments, courts, non-profit organizations and tribes.

“To keep Nevada families safe, we need to make sure our local law enforcement has the funding and support they need crack down on crime, hold perpetrators accountable, and support victims,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll always stand with our police and support their work to keep our communities safe.”

“Law enforcement officers are the heroes who keep Nevada safe, " said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to see this funding is coming to Nevada to keep hardworking families, small businesses, and communities safe. I will always work in a bipartisan way to support public safety and victim services programs.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released

Latest News

A worker passes a lottery ticket dispenser at Dixon Landing Chevron in Milpitas, Calif., on...
California lottery raises record revenue for education
Tiny Toes Foundation Fundraiser
Tiny Toes Foundation hosts Footprints of Hope fundraiser for medically complex children in Northern Nevada
TMPF's Fall Plantemonium
Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation to host annual Fall Plantemonium
Brian Moss, VP of Business Development at GNF
Don’t forget to add these two Greater Nevada Field events to your October calendar
KOLO Cooks: Spicy Beef and Polenta
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy beef and polenta with homemade corn salsa