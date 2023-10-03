Carson City School District in need of sweatshirts, coats ahead of winter season

A file image of winter coats
A file image of winter coats(WEEK)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District says it is in need of new youth coats as well as new teen/junior sweatshirts and jackets of all sizes as winter approaches.

In light of this need, the district is inviting community members, parents and local businesses to come together to donate coats, jackets and sweatshirts.

The drive runs until Nov. 17. All donations can be dropped off at the McKinney-Vento office, located at 618 West Musser Street in Carson City from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding Nevada Day and Veteran’s Day.

Money will also be accepted as a donation. Gift cards between $10 and $100 will be accepted as well, and can be mailed to the Carson City School District at 618 W. Musser Street, P.O. Box 603, Carson City, 89702, or dropped off at that address.

